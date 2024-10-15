Complaint Filed with Cyber Crime over Misinformation on Social Media: Prasadraj Kanchan

Udupi: In a significant development, Congress leader Prasadraj Kanchan has formally complained to the Cyber Crime unit, seeking stringent action against individuals allegedly misusing his image to disseminate misinformation on social media platforms. Kanchan’s claims highlight a growing concern about the impact of digital misinformation on political integrity and public perception.

During a recent press conference, Kanchan detailed an incident from the previous assembly election campaign, wherein miscreants purportedly altered a photograph of his visit to a mosque. The edited image featured a Muslim skullcap superimposed onto his head, a manipulation aimed at portraying him in an unfavorable light. This distortion of his image, Kanchan asserts, was part of a broader campaign to cast him as anti-Hindu, an assertion he believes significantly contributed to his electoral defeat.

Kanchan further elaborated on the propagation of false narratives linking him to an event at the Uchhilli Mahalakshmi Temple, suggesting that he had facilitated honors for a member of the Muslim community during its Dussehra celebrations. He vehemently denied any involvement, asserting that he was neither aware of the event nor connected to it. This manipulation of facts, he argues, constitutes a deliberate attempt to undermine his political reputation through misinformation.

In his appeal to law enforcement, Kanchan emphasized the necessity for a thorough investigation into these occurrences. He urged the authorities to hold accountable those responsible for spreading deceitful propaganda designed to tarnish his image and jeopardize his political career.

As social media continues to serve as a double-edged sword in political discourse, Kanchan’s complaint underscores the pressing need for vigilance against the misuse of digital platforms to distort truth and erode trust in democratic processes.