Central Leaders Will Decide on the Channapatna Candidate: B.Y. Vijayendra

Udupi: In a recent statement made in Udupi, B.Y. Vijayendra, the BJP State President, announced that the upcoming by-elections for the Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna constituencies are pivotal for the party. He emphasized that central leaders will convene to finalize the candidate for Channapatna, with discussions regarding Sandur and Shiggaon scheduled for the evening. The party’s aim is clear: to secure victories in all three constituencies.

Vijayendra expressed confidence in the party’s grassroots mobilization, asserting that BJP workers are adequately prepared for the electoral challenge. He framed the election as a referendum against the incumbent Congress government, which he criticized for its alleged corruption and lack of developmental initiatives. The prevailing public discontent, he claimed, will translate into electoral support, thereby facilitating BJP’s success across these critical regions.

Delving into the political dynamics within the opposition, Vijayendra dismissed the influence of Congress leader Yogeshwar, insisting that senior BJP figures, including R. Ashok, maintain contact with him. Further addressing the internal strife within the Congress party, he pointed out the ongoing competition among its senior leaders for the Chief Minister’s position. Vijayendra asserted that the current Congress leadership, particularly Siddaramaiah, should resign in the face of corruption allegations, highlighting the fragility of the opposition.

The forthcoming elections will serve as a litmus test for BJP’s strategy and ability to galvanize public support against an entrenched rival. As the party prepares for its candidate announcements, all eyes will be on the central leadership’s decisions, which are anticipated to shape the political landscape in Karnataka for the foreseeable future.



