Complaints Surge During DC’s Phone-In Programme Regarding Sewage Contamination of Stormwater Drains in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Public discontent over the city’s deficient underground drainage (UGD) infrastructure intensified during a recent phone-in programme, with numerous complaints lodged concerning the illicit discharge of sewage from residential complexes into stormwater drains. The programme, presided over by Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Administrator Darshan H.V., highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by residents due to inadequate sewage management.

The hour-long session, held on Wednesday at the Mayor’s chamber, provided a platform for citizens to voice their grievances directly to city officials. Fr. Stanley Pinto, representing Ward No. 1 of Surathkal Mukka, reported the persistent flow of sewage from adjacent flats into an open stormwater drain situated in front of a local church. He emphasised the detrimental impact on public health, noting that thousands of children and commuters using the adjacent bus stop are consistently exposed to unsanitary conditions despite repeated appeals for remediation.

Echoing these concerns, Maryam D’Souza from Krishnapura reported similar instances of sewage discharge into rainwater channels. Subhashini Bhat from Yeyyadi drew attention to the long-standing issue of approximately 40 households near Kadri Padavu lacking proper UGD connections, despite repeated requests to the corporation spanning over two decades. Naveen from Baikampady further criticised the UGD system in Surathkal, deeming it highly inadequate and citing 25 years of unresolved resident appeals.

In response to the deluge of complaints, DC Darshan H.V. emphasised the critical need for heightened public awareness to deter apartment complexes and residential buildings from releasing sewage into stormwater drains. He stated that the MCC has been actively conducting awareness campaigns and has mandated that apartments treat wastewater through on-site Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs). The DC affirmed that the MCC is actively imposing fines and taking other punitive measures against those found in violation of these regulations. Furthermore, the MCC Commissioner has engaged in meetings with apartment associations, reinforcing the directive against sewage discharge into stormwater drains and urging them to develop internal corrective strategies.

Acknowledging the broader infrastructural challenges, DC Darshan H.V. conceded that the city’s ageing drainage system is dilapidated in several areas. He announced that a comprehensive proposal, amounting to Rs 1,200 crore, has been submitted for the development of a modern, city-wide drainage system.

Addressing a query from Dolphy Vegas regarding the proposed pedestrian bridge connecting Hoige in Ullal to Jeppinamogaru across the Nethravathi River backwaters, the DC confirmed that the Public Works Department (PWD) has initiated the process of obtaining Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance through the Parivesh portal. He clarified that approval from the Karnataka Coastal Zone Management Committee (KCZMC) is mandatory, with a meeting anticipated in the first week of February. Construction will commence upon receipt of the CRZ approval. The pedestrian bridge is considered a vital link for commuters travelling between Ullal Hoige and Mangaluru, providing the shortest route to NH-66 and bus services heading towards Mangaluru or Thokkottu.

Additional concerns raised by citizens included haphazard parking, the absence of footpaths, the necessity for speed breakers and their effective maintenance, and the imperative to cover open stormwater drains with slabs to mitigate the risk of accidents.

The phone-in programme was attended by MCC Commissioner Ravichandra Nayak, Revenue Officer Akshatha K., and other senior officials representing various departments, underscoring the city administration’s commitment to addressing the issues raised by the public.