Complete cooperation for K’taka police to work independently: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Monday that the government will provide complete cooperation for police to work freely and independently.

CM Siddaramaiah spoke on Police Commemoration Day on Monday after paying tributes to martyrs in police service.

The Chief Minister explained that there was a direct relationship between law and order and the GDP of the country.

“Only if law and order are maintained properly will investment increase. Increased investment leads to job creation. Job creation accelerates the economy. When the economy gains momentum, development increases. With increased development, the GDP and per capita income of the people also rise,” CM Siddaramaiah emphasised.

He said the government was committed to protecting the welfare of police personnel who safeguard the lives and property of the public.

“To this end, we have allocated Rs 2,000 crore for the construction of 10,000 police housing units by 2025. Additionally, 100 new police stations will be established at a cost of Rs 200 crore, and seven public schools will be opened in key locations for the children of police personnel,” CM Siddaramaiah announced.

“Last year, 216 police personnel and officials lost their lives on duty across the country, including 12 in the state. I pray for the peace of their souls and share in the sorrow of their families. These martyrs gave their lives while protecting law and order, safeguarding the lives and dignity of the people,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

“Our police personnel play a crucial role in maintaining internal security, preventing violence, crime, and disasters. Therefore, their responsibilities are significant,” he underlined.

“In a society marked by inequality, exploitation and violence exist. Our police force plays a key role in protecting the constitutional rights of the oppressed. The government stands with them,” CM Siddaramaiah emphasised.

CM Siddaramaiah stated that to combat crime, 6,000 CCTV cameras and over 260 patrol vehicles were currently in operation.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajanish, Additional Chief Secretary Atheeq L.K., Home Secretary Umashankar, Chief Minister’s Political Advisors Govindaraju and Naseer Ahmed, and many other prominent figures were present.



