Techie woman filmed while bathing in Bengaluru; man arrested

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old techie woman was allegedly filmed while taking a bath at her residence in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, following which the Mahadevapura police arrested a man identified as Karthik.

According to the police, the incident took place on April 30 at Ashraya Layout in Garudacharpalya.

The victim, who works as a software engineer in a private company, had returned home from work and gone to take a bath at around 9:30 p.m.

During this time, the accused allegedly recorded a video on his mobile phone from near the bathroom window of the house.

The woman reportedly noticed the accused recording the video and screamed for help.

The accused allegedly fled from the spot immediately along with the mobile phone.

Following the incident, the woman lodged a complaint at the Mahadevapura police station.

Based on the complaint, the police launched an investigation and arrested Karthik.

Police said the accused is originally from Kerala and was working in a private company in Bengaluru. He was reportedly staying in a rented house adjacent to the complainant’s residence.

The police have filed the FIR against the accused under Sections 77 (voyeurism, punishing anyone who watches or captures images of a woman in a private act where she expects privacy, or disseminates such images without consent) and 79 (any word, gesture, act, or object used with the intention to insult the modesty of a woman or intrude on her privacy. It covers stalking, lewd comments, and inappropriate gestures) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said that the victim has been in a state of shock and deeply offended following the incident.

Further investigation is underway.

In 2025, Swapnil Nagesh Mali (28), a techie at Infosys in Bengaluru, was arrested after being caught on June 30, 2025, recording a female colleague in the washroom of the Electronic City campus.

An HR investigation reportedly found videos of more than 30 women on his device. He was arrested under Sections 77 (voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 66E (violation of privacy) of the IT Act.

Similarly, a 23-year-old staffer at Third Wave Coffee on BEL Road was arrested after a hidden camera was found in the women’s washroom on April 25, 2025, recording for two hours.