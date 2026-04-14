Complete first phase of 450-MW hydroelectric project by Jan 2027, Himachal CM asks officials

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the 450-MW Shongtong-Karcham hydroelectric project located on the Satluj river during his two-day visit to Kinnaur district and asked officials to complete its first phase by January 2027.

On arrival, he inspected the powerhouse, surge shaft and barrage areas and interacted with engineers and workers at the site. The Chief Minister directed officials to expedite construction and ensure completion of the first phase by January 2027, with the entire project to be completed by the end of this fiscal.

He said the state government was commitment to strengthen clean energy infrastructure and stressed on the importance of promoting sustainable development in the state. He said the project would significantly enhance the state’s power generation capacity, boost energy self-reliance and contribute to environmentally sustainable growth.

He said that despite various challenges, the state government has ensured proactive intervention through strengthened monitoring mechanisms and improved project planning. Technical measures are being continuously implemented to address site-specific issues and maintain construction momentum. Approximately 75 per cent of the project work has been completed so far.

He stated that key civil components, including the barrage, headrace tunnel and powerhouse structures, were at advanced stages, whereas electro-mechanical works are also progressing in a phased manner, aligned with the overall construction schedule.

Once completed, the project is expected to generate around 1,579 million units of electricity annually, substantially strengthening the energy portfolio and grid stability in the state. It is also projected to contribute nearly Rs 900 crore annually to the economy of Himachal Pradesh.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Secretary to Chief Minister Ashish Singhmar, Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd Managing Director Abid Hussain Sadiq, Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma, Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar Sharma and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.