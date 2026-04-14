Education most powerful weapon to break chains: Siddaramaiah on Ambedkar Jayanti​

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that it is because of the Constitution framed by B.R. Ambedkar that he has become the state’s Chief Minister.​

He was speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of Bharat Ratna and architect of the Constitution, B.R. Ambedkar, along with the B.R. Ambedkar Award presentation ceremony, organised by the Social Welfare Department on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha.​

Recalling Ambedkar’s views, the Chief Minister said that as long as the caste system exists, untouchability will continue. He noted that Ambedkar had clearly articulated that as long as social and economic inequalities exist, casteism will persist.​

He said Ambedkar dedicated his entire life to fighting for the oppressed, the Scheduled Castes, the exploited and deprived sections of society. Siddaramaiah added that Ambedkar was not just a leader of Dalits, but a champion of all those who faced injustice and discrimination.​

Through the Constitution, Ambedkar made a sincere effort to ensure liberty, equality and fraternity for all Indians. Siddaramaiah said that is why India’s Constitution is regarded as one of the finest in the world.​

The Chief Minister said it is unfortunate that complete equality has not yet been achieved. He recalled that Ambedkar had warned that unless social and economic inequalities were eradicated, India’s independence would remain incomplete.​

He said that despite being a scholar, Ambedkar not only fought for the oppressed but also made serious efforts to reform Hindu society. However, when those efforts failed, he chose to renounce Hinduism. He also rejected “Manuvad,” which he described as a system responsible for inequality.​

Siddaramaiah said that social and economic empowerment is essential for self-reliance, quoting Ambedkar’s words that education is the most powerful weapon to liberate people from all forms of bondage.​

He added that had Ambedkar not been educated or possessed a spirit of resistance, it would not have been possible for India to have such a Constitution. ​

Siddaramaiah stressed that education must be given utmost importance, urging people to strive for the kind of education received by leaders like Ambedkar, Ram Manohar Lohia and Jawaharlal Nehru, education rooted in rationality, scientific temper and humanism.​

He further noted that Ambedkar’s deep understanding of the social system enabled him to draft such a comprehensive Constitution.​

The Chief Minister said that without scientific education, building an equal society is impossible. ​

He added that the government’s guarantee schemes are aimed at strengthening social and economic empowerment and represent sincere efforts to build an equitable society.​

Siddaramaiah cautioned people against “Manuvadis,” whom he described as anti-Constitution forces spreading misinformation. He said they falsely claim that Congress defeated Ambedkar and did not allow his last rites in Delhi, urging people not to believe such lies.​

He said it is impossible to imagine what the country would be like without Ambedkar. “We must remember his life and ideals. Ambedkar belongs to all times,” he added.​

The Chief Minister said that 97.22 per cent of students in government-run hostels have passed their examinations, including high scores in the Pre-University Course exams, calling it a matter of pride for the government.​

He also congratulated the recipients of the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Award and meritorious students on the occasion.​

Ministers H.C. Mahadevappa and K.H. Muniyappa, Legislative Council Chief Whip Saleem Ahmed, MLA Rizwan Arshad, Council members Bhojegowda and Govindaraju, former MP Chandrappa, former minister Anjaneya, and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh were among those present.​