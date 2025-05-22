Condemn in strongest terms: EAM Jaishankar on killing of Israeli diplomats in Washington

Copenhagen: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday strongly condemned the killing of two Israeli diplomats outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, expressing heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

The victims, a male and a female staff member of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, were fatally shot by an unidentified assailant as they exited the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday night (local time). US Homeland Security confirmed the deaths with authorities saying that the lone suspect has been taken into custody.

Currently visiting Denmark, EAM Jaishankar took to X to convey India’s solidarity with Israel and called for swift justice.

“Condemn in the strongest terms the killing of Israeli diplomats in Washington, DC. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and colleagues. The perpetrators must be brought to justice,” he posted.

All Israeli missions around the world, including in New Delhi, also lowered the flag to half-mast expressing grief over the attack and in memory of the deceased.

“In profound sorrow, we lower the flag today to remember Yaron and Sarah, victims of a brutal terrorist act in Washington, DC. May their memory be a blessing,” the Embassy of Israel in India posted on X.

Earlier, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the shooting, calling it a “senseless” act.

“Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims. We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice,” she posted on X.

Former US President Donald Trump also issued a sharp condemnation of the attack, calling it an act rooted in hatred and anti-Semitism.

Posting on Truth Social, he said, “These horrible DC killings, based obviously on anti-semitism, must end, now! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You all!”

Authorities in Washington have launched a multi-agency investigation, treating the incident as a hate crime motivated by anti-Semitism.

According to Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith, the suspect — identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez from Chicago — opened fire on a group of four people with a handgun, fatally hitting the two Israeli staffers.

Chief Smith added that Rodriguez was observed pacing outside the museum before the attack.

“After the shooting, the suspect entered the museum and was detained by event security,” she stated.

“Once in handcuffs, the suspect identified where he discarded the weapon, and that weapon has been recovered, and he implied that he committed the offence,” she added.

According to police, while being taken into custody, Rodriguez chanted slogans such as “Free Palestine, Free Palestine,” suggesting ideological motives behind the act.