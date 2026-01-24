Cong appoints over 120 observers for district committee selections in six states

New Delhi: In a significant move to revitalise its grassroots organisation amid evolving political dynamics, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has announced the appointment of more than 120 AICC observers under its “Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan” initiative.

The organisational drive is aimed at strengthening district-level leadership through the selection of District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents across six states — Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Nagaland, Manipur and Meghalaya.

In Bihar, a politically complex state marked by caste dynamics and a strong rural voter base, the AICC has appointed 29 observers. They include Bhajanlal Jatav, Ashok Singh, Rajesh Thakur, Arun Yadav, Satyanarayan Patel, Smt Amba Prasad, Nilanshu Chaturvedi, Nilesh Patel (Lala Patel), Rannvijay Singh Lochav, Rajesh Kachhap, Vinod Sultanpuri, Malendra Rajan, Aftab Ahmed, Maman Khan, Ms Shweta Singh, Himmat Singh Patel, Rao Dan Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, Smt Sangeeta Beniwal, Dr Ragini Nayak, Jaishankar Pathak, Debasis Patnaik, Abdul Hannan, Maqsood Khan, Manas Chaudhary, Shamina Shafiq, Neetu Verma, Yogesh Dikshit and Akhilesh Shukla.

Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state and a key battleground in national politics, has been allotted the largest number of observers, with 75 AICC functionaries deployed across its districts.

The appointees include Dr Amee Yajnik, Kuldeep Indora, Sanjana Jatav, Shyamkumar Barwe, Mohan Markam, Subhash Chopra, Anil Chaudhary, Salim Ahmed, Raghu Sharma, Kuljit Singh Nagra, Sanjay Dutt, B.M. Sandeep, Chandan Yadav, Ms Szarita Laitphlang, Chetan Chauhan, Smt Punam Paswan, Ramkishan Ojha, Manoj Yadav, B.V. Srinivas, Dr Anjali Nimbalkar, Ganesh Yadav, Rutvik Makwana, Smt Rehana Rayaz Chisti, Ms Hina Kaware, Vijay Jangid, Nitin Kumbalkar, Murari Lal Meena, Amrut Thakor, Rana Gurjeet, Dr Shivkumar Dahariya, Hemant Ogale, Anant Patel, Raghvendra Kumar Singh, Kewal Singh Pathania, Vikas Thakre, Kuldeep Vats, Lakhpat Butola, Manoj Tiwari, Ivan D’Souza, Capt Praveen Dawar, C.P. Mittal, Sarat Raut, Virendra Rathore, P.C. Sharma, Rajpal Kharola, Amit Vij, J.R. Lobo, Bimal Shah, Sukhendra Singh Banna, Smt Jyoti Rautela, Sarika Singh, Yogesh HC, Mansinh Dodiya, Kumar Ashish, Manmohan Katoch, Ali Mehandi, Sitaram Lamba, Bhaiya Pawar, R.C. Chaudhary, Dr Naresh Kumar, Pawan Godara, Shakir Sanadi, Smt Saumya Reddy, Jayendra Ramola, Anant Dhaiya, Gunjan Patel, Kamal Kant Sharma, Keshar Kumar, Deepak Mishra, Sanjeev Singh, Rohitas Basoya, Jaswant Gurjar, Pramod Sehwag, Vivek Katara and Sanjeeta Sihag.

In Goa, three observers — Dr N. Raghuveera Reddy, Vijay Inder Singla and Ms Shobha Oza — have been appointed to strengthen the party’s organisational presence in the coastal state.

Meghalaya will have 10 observers, including Bharatsinh Solanki, Ashok Tanwar, Smt Subhashini Yadav, Nadeem Javed, Sachin Naik, Biswaranjan Mohanty, Bellaiah Naik, Manish Yadav, Smt Tilotama Loitongbam and Amir Hussain Khutheibam.

Manipur, facing ethnic complexities and security challenges, will be monitored by nine observers — Jagdish Thakor, Ajay Kumar Lallu, G. Rudra Raju, H.S. Lucky, Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe, Dr Palak Verma, Rafeek Khan, Azmatullah Hussaini and Harkala Venugopal Rao.

Similarly, Nagaland will have nine observers — Lalji Desai, Dr Vijay Lakshmi Sadho, Victor Keishing, Shaik Mastan Wali, Indravijaysinh Gohil, Umesh Patel, Balmoori Venkat, KBR Naidu and Ms Kim Haokip.

Each observer will be assigned to a specific district and will work in coordination with Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) observers to oversee and expedite the DCC president selection process, ensuring transparency and inclusivity in the party’s internal democracy.

The Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan forms part of a broader Congress strategy to rebuild its cadre base, particularly in states where recent electoral setbacks have underlined the need for stronger grassroots leadership and organisational cohesion.

By deploying experienced party functionaries, the Congress leadership aims to address local grievances, foster unity and prepare the organisation for upcoming Assembly and national elections.

Party sources said the process would emphasise consensus-building and merit-based selections, which could significantly reshape the party’s organisational strength in these politically diverse regions.