Cong attacking VB-G RAM G scheme to cover up illegalities: HD Kumaraswamy

Mandya (Karnataka): Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday strongly criticised the Congress government in Karnataka, stating that the slogan “Go back Governor” raised by the state Congress would achieve nothing and was merely a political drama.

He alleged that instead of introspecting, the Congress-led government was indulging in a false campaign against the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G Ram G) scheme to cover up the injustices and illegalities it had committed over the past two-and-a-half years.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the newly constructed Sri Maramma Devi Temple at Shivalli village in the Melukote Assembly constituency, Kumaraswamy said the Congress should recall how it had behaved in the past on issues related to Governors to understand its own contradictions.

“They are wasting time by convening a special session. This is not the first time a Governor has refused to read a speech or has curtailed it. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was Deputy Chief Minister when J.H. Patel was Chief Minister, should remember what happened then. What we are seeing now is unnecessary confrontation in the Legislative Assembly,” he said.

“Will such confrontations solve the state’s problems? ‘Go back Governor’ is nothing but a political drama,” the Union Minister remarked.

He alleged that the state government’s intention was to attack the Centre by raking up the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) issue and that this was the reason for convening the special session.

“They repeatedly use the name of Dalits to strengthen their political position. The Congress government has diverted funds meant for Scheduled Castes and other backward sections to implement guarantee schemes. Is this what upliftment of Dalits means?” he questioned.

Kumaraswamy alleged that several irregularities had taken place under the present government. “Although the Governor has the authority to act on illegal decisions, he did not engage in confrontation with our government the way Governors in some other states have done. The Congress government has failed to understand this,” he said.

He further alleged that the state government was not maintaining trust with the Centre and had not been transparent regarding Central funds. “Due to their mistakes, some National Highway projects have been withdrawn. Who is responsible for this?” he asked.

Accusing the government of repeatedly doing injustice to farmers, Kumaraswamy said: “Have you protected farmers who have grown crops? How much crop procurement have you done as per the norms approved by the Centre? When mango prices crashed, they went to the Centre seeking help. When I was Chief Minister and mango prices fell, the state government itself provided compensation. They are unable to work, but they keep finding excuses to blame the Centre.”

“Conflict will not solve problems. I advise the state government to resolve issues by maintaining trust with the Centre. They claim they pay huge taxes, but it is the people who pay taxes. The Assembly should discuss the state’s problems. Mere high drama will not yield any results,” he added.

Responding to a question on whether he would return to state politics, Kumaraswamy said Karnataka alone was his political boundary.

“I will contest elections from wherever the people expect me to. I had no intention of contesting the Lok Sabha election from Mandya. I wanted Puttaraju to contest. Circumstances forced me to enter the fray. I never knew I would become an MP or a Union Minister. Those who left our party claimed the JD(S) was finished. They do not understand how our party is strengthening. Some people are obsessed with the JD(S) and are constantly worried about eliminating it,” he said.

Replying to a question on former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s statement that there would be no alliance in local body elections, Kumaraswamy said the JD(S) and BJP would fight together to uproot what he called the Congress government’s misrule.

“We will take decisions on alliances in line with people’s expectations. Competition at the local level is natural and exists in all parties. Party workers discuss positions and status. We will take a final decision on these matters,” he said.

Former minister C.S. Puttaraju was present.



