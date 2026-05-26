Rajasthan ACB arrests patwari taking bribe in land mutation case

Jaipur: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan on Tuesday arrested a patwari in Rajsamand district for allegedly accepting a bribe in connection with a land mutation case.

The accused, identified as Rahul Kumar Sharma, according to an official statement, was posted at Sema Patwar Circle and also held an additional charge of Bada Bhanuja in Khamnor tehsil. He was caught red-handed during a trap laid by the ACB’s Intelligence Unit in Udaipur, following a complaint filed earlier this month.

The complainant alleged that the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 7,000 for initiating mutation proceedings related to a land transfer executed through a gift deed. During the verification process, the accused allegedly accepted an initial amount of Rs 1,000 from the complainant. Later, during the trap operation, he reportedly accepted an additional Rs 4,000.

According to the ACB, the accused attempted to destroy evidence after noticing the approaching ACB team.

Officials stated that he threw the bribe money into the commode of the toilet located inside his government residence. The cash was later recovered based on information provided by the accused. The trap operation was conducted under the supervision of Dr Rameshwar Singh and led by Dr Sonu Shekhawat.

The operation team was headed by Police Inspector Rajendra Singh, along with other ACB officials. The ACB has registered a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended), and further investigation is underway. Officials said interrogation of the accused and additional legal proceedings are continuing.

Earlier on Monday, the ACB sleuths arrested a police constable posted at Ramganj Police Station while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7,500 in connection with passport verification work.

Officials said that the accused, Sitaram Meena (Constable No. 10716), was caught red-handed during a trap operation conducted by the Jaipur City-IV Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau on May 25, 2026. The ACB stated that the complainant had applied for passports for himself, his wife, and his child. Verification of the applications had been assigned to Constable Sitaram Meena.