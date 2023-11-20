Cong Govt completes 6 months in K’taka: Pioneering guarantee schemes have directly impacted lives, says Siddaramaiah



Bengaluru: The Congress Government successfully completed six months of governance in Karnataka on Monday.

The Congress party registered a thumping victory in the Assembly elections in the state amid the campaigning blitzkrieg by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Home Amit Shah.

The implementation of guarantee schemes has compelled the BJP to tread the path of freebies for electoral success in the Assembly elections of different states in the country.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while thanking the people of Karnataka, maintained that, “We have introduced pioneering guarantee schemes that have directly impacted lives. As the Chief Minister of Karnataka, it brings me immense pride to mark the completion of six months of our government’s tenure. In this short span, we have been steadfast in our commitment to empower the people of Karnataka and craft a sustainable and progressive future for our state.”

“Our governance model, the ‘New Karnataka Model’, is a testament to this commitment. It is a model that intertwines the welfare of people with holistic development. The Shakti scheme, providing free bus travel for women, is not just a travel subsidy, it’s an investment in women’s empowerment and mobility. Similarly, the ‘Gruha Jyothi’ and ‘Anna Bhagya’ schemes have lightened the financial burden of countless households, ensuring that basic needs like electricity and food are not a luxury but a right,” he explained.

The CM further stated, “The Gruha Lakshmi scheme has been a groundbreaking step in supporting women who head BPL families, ensuring they have the financial resources to lead their families with dignity.

“The ‘Yuva Nidhi’ scheme, offering unemployment allowances, is a safety net for our youth, sustaining their dreams and ambitions during challenging times.

“Central to our governance is our unwavering stand against corruption. We have taken decisive steps to reduce corruption and initiated thorough investigations in various cases. This commitment to transparency and accountability is reshaping the government’s relationship with its people, fostering trust and confidence.”

“As we step into the future, our focus remains steadfast on creating a Karnataka that is inclusive, progressive, and a beacon of development. We are committed to building a state that not only meets the immediate needs of its people but also lays the foundation for a prosperous future,” Siddaramaiah stated.

“I thank the people of Karnataka for their unwavering faith in our vision and promise to continue working tirelessly to make Karnataka a model state in India,” he said. Mka