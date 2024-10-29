Tragic Firecracker Incident in Neeleswaram, Severely Injured Patients Shifted to AJ Hospital

Mangaluru: A devastating explosion occurred during the Thayyankatte Mahotsav at Anjuttambalam Veerar temple in Neeleswaram, leading to a tragic incident. The blast resulted in injuries to 24 individuals, who have been admitted to various hospitals in Mangalore for treatment.

Of the injured, 21 are currently receiving care at AJ Hospital in Mangalore, with five of them in critical condition and under intensive care in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU). The atmosphere outside AJ Hospital was somber as families gathered, expressing their anguish over the situation.

Reports suggest that the explosion was fueled by the illegal storage of firecrackers. Authorities have been accused of allowing stockpiling of firecrackers without the necessary permits. Eyewitnesses reported that fireworks were ignited without any official authorization, leading to widespread outrage among the public.

It has been revealed that firecrackers were being stored in a warehouse near the site of the explosion. Crowds had gathered around the vicinity of the warehouse when the firecracker detonated, resulting in the catastrophic incident.