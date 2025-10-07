Cong high command should clear confusion on K’taka leadership change: Parameshwara

Bengaluru: Commenting on the leadership row and rumours of a ‘November revolution’ within the ruling Congress party, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated that if the high command wishes, it will not wait for the conclusion of the Bihar polls to change the leadership in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Parameshwara appealed to the party leadership to clear the confusion on this matter.

Answering a question on rumours of the party’s high command waiting for the Bihar polls to end for deciding on leadership change in Karnataka, he said, “To change the leadership, there is no need to wait for elections. If the high command wants, it will make the changes. In our state, all of us — the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, who is also the State President — have responsibilities. There is a flood situation in the North Karnataka region, and we need to focus on that.”

“In South Karnataka, there are several issues, including those in Bengaluru. Our priority should be to address them. There is no necessity to focus on leadership changes in the party at this moment,” he added.

“The high command will take note of developments. Our priority right now is only floods and other developmental activities,” he said.

When asked whether PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s demand to clear the confusion regarding leadership was justified, Parameshwara said, “Every day, we see statements in the media from everyone. It is appropriate to demand clarity. The high command will take a call, and all these developments will come to their notice.”

“The high command knows which measures to take at the appropriate time, and they will act accordingly. I am also appealing to the leadership to clear the confusion regarding leadership in the state,” Parameshwara noted.

Regarding the separate religion demand for the Lingayat community, he said, “Firstly, the dispute over whether Veerashaiva and Lingayat are one or different needs to be resolved. They have to take a call on this. We hear every day that Veerashaiva and Lingayats are different. Once a stance is taken, everything will get sorted out.”

On CM Siddaramaiah’s statement that Lingayat is a separate religion, Parameshwara said, “CM Siddaramaiah was invited to an event by the community, and he attended it. As far as I know, he has not made any religious comments. The assurance of CM Siddaramaiah regarding renaming ‘Namma Metro’ as ‘Basava Metro’ will be brought before the cabinet for discussion, and a decision will be made accordingly.”



