Nitin Nabin to visit Karnataka for first time after taking charge as BJP chief, to convene series of meetings

Bengaluru: Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President B.Y. Vijayendra said on Saturday that Nitin Nabin will arrive in Bengaluru late evening on his first visit to the state after assuming charge as the party President.

Speaking to reporters at the state BJP office in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said that Nabin’s visit would include meetings with senior party leaders, legislators, and party workers.

According to Vijayendra, the BJP President will visit former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s residence on Sunday morning for breakfast. He will later offer prayers at the Kadumalleshwara Temple before arriving at the state BJP headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, at around 10 a.m.

The State BJP President said that Nabin will hold discussions with BJP MPs, MLAs, and Legislative Council members for nearly two hours and review the current political situation in the state.

The BJP President will also participate in the party’s core committee meeting and later attend a training camp being organised in Bengaluru North district.

“It is a matter of pride for us that the BJP President is participating in the training programme. His presence will inspire party workers,” Vijayendra said.

He also defended the Centre’s decision to increase fuel prices, saying that the hike was necessitated by global developments and international market conditions.

He said the Union government had increased fuel prices for the third time due to unavoidable circumstances arising out of the global situation.

“Because of global developments, the Central government has been compelled to increase fuel prices. Even though the government did not want to take such a step, it was forced to make a difficult decision,” he added.

He also targeted Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, recalling his earlier statement about reducing fuel prices in the state.

“Siddaramaiah had earlier said that he would reduce fuel prices by Rs 10. Now, in the interest of the people of the state, he should reduce the state tax imposed on fuel,” Vijayendra said.

Urging the Karnataka government to respond to the situation, the State BJP President said the Chief Minister should understand the prevailing global conditions and reduce the additional tax levied on petrol and diesel in the state.

Vijayendra also criticised Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge and asked him to advise the state government instead of targeting the BJP.

“Instead of lecturing the BJP, Priyank Kharge should ask the state government to reduce the additional tax on petrol and diesel and set an example for the country. In this matter, he should advise the Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah),” he added.



