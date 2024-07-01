Cong infighting in K’taka: Party will take decision if anyone crosses limits, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has once again warned that if anyone crosses the line while making statements about creating more Dy CM’s posts or changing the Chief Minister, the party will take action.

Speaking to the media after an office bearers’ meeting in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, “I don’t need support from any legislator or seer. We need to build the party now. If anyone crosses the limits, the party will make its own decision.”

He announced that a fact-finding committee would be formed to investigate the reasons for the setback in the general election. “The Lok Sabha election result in Karnataka is not satisfactory. We expected to win more than 15 seats, but that didn’t happen. The committee will find out why the party suffered a setback in other regions of the state, except Kalyana Karnataka region,” he stated.

The study will be conducted in every assembly constituency. New faces and six women candidates were given opportunities, and two of them won. The media predicted that the Congress would win only two seats, but the party won nine MP seats, but it is not satisfactory. The party could have won four to five more seats, Shivakumar said.

The fact-finding committee will analyse where the party went wrong and why people didn’t support it despite implementing all the schemes. There was no Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave in the state, and unlike the BJP there was no infighting within the Congress; the leaders worked unitedly, Shivakumar claimed.

Zone-wise meetings will be held by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and himself, Shivakumar stated. The fact-finding committee of the All India Congress Committee will visit every state, but as they can’t visit all the constituencies, the state Congress will give a report to them.

Shivakumar informed that three teams have been formed to strategize for the by-polls in three assembly constituencies. “We have already received a report about the Shiggaon assembly seat. After July 3, a report on the Sandur seat will be submitted, and Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy will submit the Mandya assembly segment’s report,” he stated.

Additionally, a letter has been written to the central government to increase medical seats to assist NRI students in Karnataka, and steps will be taken in favour of NRI students in 20 government-run engineering colleges, he added.



