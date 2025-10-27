Cong infighting: No Eknath Shinde will emerge from K’taka, says Minister Jarkiholi

Bengaluru: State Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi, who was projected as the successor to current Chief Minister by Siddaramaiah’s son, stated in Bengaluru on Monday that no Eknath Shinde will emerge from Karnataka, and the high command will take a call on the post.

Minister Satish is a close confidante of CM Siddaramaiah.

Eknath Shinde, the current Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, joined hands with the BJP along with his supporters and brought down the coalition government led by Uddhav Thackeray in 2022.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Minister Satish Jarkiholi said in response to a question from the media, “Eknath Shinde is only one person. There is no one else like him. Everyone will remain in the Congress party; no one is going anywhere.”

“The high command will take a call on who should be the Chief Minister. There is no point in my making any demands. The party has 70 years of experience, and they will decide. It won’t happen just because I or anyone else makes claims. I have not made any demands, nor will I make any in the future. I have been entrusted with the responsibility of being a minister, and I must fulfil that duty,” he stated.

Commenting on the statements about a “November revolution” within the Congress, he said, “The party high command will not allow any such November revolution. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar are the only examples. There is no possibility of another Shinde or Pawar emerging in state politics. Anyway, we are at the end of October, and November is near. It’s about a few days away — let’s wait and watch how things unfold.”

When asked about the demand for a Dalit Chief Minister and Home Minister G. Parameshwara’s support for K.H. Muniyappa for the CM’s post, Jarkiholi said, “There is no such opportunity at present. We have to wait for the right time. The opportunity has to arise, and until then, we must wait. Regarding the Dalit CM demand, I have said earlier that if the opportunity is given, it is good. Everyone has said the same.”

“Ultimately, who should be made the Chief Minister and from which community — these decisions will be taken by the high command. They will make the call in the best interest of the party,” he added.

Commenting on CM Siddaramaiah’s son and MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah projecting him as his father’s successor, Jarkiholi clarified, “Yathindra has not spoken about the post of Chief Minister or party leadership. He has only spoken about ideology.”

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that Ahinda leaders — representing minority, backward, and Dalit communities — in the Congress party are planning another meeting shortly in Bengaluru as a show of strength. The meeting will reportedly be organised by Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, and Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son, MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, had recently stated that his father is at the end of his political career.

Yathindra said, “Today, my father is at the end of his political career. He is in the final stage of his political life. At this hour, for those who embrace scientific and progressive ideas, Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi will take responsibility and provide leadership. Minister Satish Jarkiholi will also take the lead in showing the path to all those who believe in the ideology of the Congress party. I have full faith that he will lead by example in this regard. It is rare to find leaders committed to ideology. Minister Satish Jarkiholi has taken up that responsibility, and I request him to continue his work in this direction,” Yathindra added.

The statement assumed significance amid rumours of a leadership change and discussions of a power-sharing agreement in Karnataka.



