Father Muller Hosts Pathology IAC–KCCON 2025 Inaugural Ceremony

Mangalore: The Department of Pathology at Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru, recently hosted the Inaugural Ceremony of the 9th Annual State Conference of the Indian Academy of Cytologists – Karnataka Chapter (IAC–KCCON 2025). The event featured a vibrant academic atmosphere. Pathologists, academicians, and postgraduate students from across Karnataka gathered to exchange insights and discuss advancements in cytology. The two-day conference, set for October 27th and 28th, 2025, aims to foster a deeper understanding of cytology among future pathologists.

The ceremony was presided over by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions. Dr. Jayaprakash Alva, Former Dean of Father Muller Medical College and a Consultant Physician, was the Chief Guest. Other notable attendees included Rev. Fr. Dr. Michael Santhumayor, Administrator of FMMC; Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean of FMMC; Dr. Col. U. S. Dinesh, President of IAC–KC and Professor at SDM University; and Dr. Priyanka P, Secretary of IAC–KC and Professor at SDM University.

Dr. Umashankar T, Organising Chairperson and Head of the Department of Pathology, alongside Dr. Reshma G. Kini, Organising Secretary and Professor in the Department of Pathology, formally welcomed the esteemed dignitaries to the stage.

Following the traditional lighting of the lamp and the rendition of the Institutional Anthem, Chief Guest Dr. Jayaprakash Alva delivered an address emphasizing the critical importance of research, collaboration, and the evolving role of cytology in contemporary diagnostics. Dr. Alva fondly reminisced about the 2nd IAC–KC Conference, which took place at Father Muller Medical College in 2012 during his tenure as Dean, with Dr. Hilda Fernandes serving as Chairperson. He remarked that it felt “as though it was yesterday, though years have passed.” Dr. Alva underscored the significance of self-diversification, perseverance, and the cultivation of a specialized niche as essential components for both academic and clinical evolution. He further asserted that Mangaluru should aspire to be a leading center for medical care in the nation, offering hope to those in declining health. Dr. Alva predicted that future patient outcomes will be increasingly determined by skill, precision, and in-depth understanding, rather than a reliance solely on conventional knowledge.

Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo then led a felicitation ceremony, following Dr. Alva’s address. Further insights were provided through addresses by Dr. Col. U.S. Dinesh, President of IAC–KC, and Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo.

In his Presidential Address, Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo reflected on the considerable impact of social, environmental, and lifestyle factors on individual cells within the human body. He observed that even the food consumed today, which often contains pesticides, can predetermine an individual’s health trajectory. He reminded the audience that physicians, as purveyors of knowledge, must approach patient care with a broad and evolving understanding that transcends historical teachings. Fr. Lobo also acknowledged the widespread influence of a good physician and proudly noted that Father Muller Medical College and Hospital, now in its 145th year, continues to prosper due to the dedication of its physicians.

Dr. Reshma G. Kini delivered the Vote of Thanks, expressing gratitude to the organizing team, dignitaries, delegates, and sponsors. The formal session concluded with the National Anthem, followed by a group photograph and refreshments, preceding the commencement of the scientific sessions.

A key highlight of the conference was the inaugural IAC–KC Oration, marking a significant milestone for the Karnataka Chapter. Chaired by Dr. Hilda Fernandes, Principal of Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences, and Dr. Malathi M, Professor and Head of Oncopathology at Yenepoya Medical College, the session saw the conferral of the inaugural Orator Medal upon Dr. Col. U.S. Dinesh, President of IAC–KC, who delivered an inspiring and scholarly address. The session concluded with felicitations to the orator and chairpersons, marking the commemoration of this historic academic event.

The IAC–KCCON 2025 inauguration and oration established an inspiring foundation for the ensuing scientific discussions, underscoring Father Muller Medical College’s ongoing commitment to academic excellence and professional advancement in the field of cytology.