Cong worker’s death: Karnataka BJP says govt targeting Janardhana Reddy, demands probe by High Court judge

Ballari: Responding to the incidents of violence resulting in the murder of a Congress worker in Ballari, the Karnataka BJP on Friday accused the state government of targeting mining baron and BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy and demanded a probe by a sitting High Court judge regarding the shoot-out.

It may be recalled that supporters of MLAs Janardhana Reddy and Bharat Reddy clashed over the installation of banners to celebrate Valmiki Jayanti in front of Janardhana Reddy’s residence on Thursday night. Janardhana Reddy’s supporters opposed the installation of the banners, resulting in a quarrel that escalated into stone pelting, lathi charge, and firing by both police and private gunmen.

In the ensuing chaos, Congress worker Rajashekar sustained a bullet injury and later died.

Karnataka BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra alleged, “The incident that occurred yesterday in front of MLA Janardhana Reddy’s residence in Ballari is a government-sponsored, premeditated act carried out by Congress goons, and I strongly condemn it.”

“I urge that adequate security be provided immediately to MLA Janardhana Reddy, former minister Sriramulu, and other key leaders of our party. I also demand that a commission be constituted under the leadership of a sitting High Court judge to investigate the incident,” he demanded.

“Under the pretext of installing banners for the inauguration of the Maharshi Valmiki statue, this incident was carried out by targeting Janardhana Reddy and his family. Democracy no longer exists in Ballari. With the connivance of the local MLA, his supporters appear to have resorted to criminal acts with the intent of disturbing the peaceful life of civil society and turning the city into one gripped by fear,” he claimed.

“After Janardhana Reddy rejoined the BJP, the strengthening of party organisation at the local level, and the renewed bonding between Janardhana Reddy and former Deputy CM Sriramulu as in the past, has become intolerable for political miscreants,” he said.

“Ironically, local police stations have turned into offices of Karnataka Congress party. The local police have become handmaidens of the Congress, and had they taken preventive measures, this criminal act could have been prevented,” Vijayendra slammed.

BJP State co-incharge Sudhakar Reddy demanded that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah government must provide adequate security to Reddy.

He strongly condemned the violence and expressed concern that the drug mafia has grown in Karnataka. Law and order has completely collapsed, and goonda raj is prevailing in the state.

He accused Congress MLAs of going to police stations, threatening officials, and taking the law into their own hands. Reiterating his strong condemnation of the attack on Janardhana Reddy, he demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara immediately arrest the attackers and the anti-social elements behind the incident.

He said Siddaramaiah must resolve the issue immediately by providing security to Janardhana Reddy. Failing this, he warned that the government led by Siddaramaiah would be held responsible for any consequences in the future.

Tension has escalated in Karnataka’s Ballari district after a Congress worker was shot dead, and the police said that the bullet was fired from a private revolver. The police had earlier stated that it was not clear who fired the fatal shot.

In-charge Superintendent of Police (SP) Ranjit Kumar Bandaru stated on Friday that the police have registered four cases in connection so far, including a murder case that has been filed following a complaint by Congress workers. The family of the deceased has filed a complaint against some BJP leaders.



