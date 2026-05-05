Congress accepts Assam verdict, will continue to raise people’s issues: Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said that the party respects the mandate of the people in the recently concluded Assembly elections and will continue to work for the development of the state both within and outside the legislature.

Addressing a press conference here, Gogoi thanked voters who supported the Congress while asserting that the party would also reach out to those who chose not to back it in the polls. “We accept the people’s mandate and express our gratitude to those who voted for us. At the same time, we will connect with those who did not support us,” he said.

The Congress leader acknowledged the efforts of party workers, especially at the grassroots level, for standing by the organisation despite multiple challenges during the campaign. “Our workers have shown resilience and commitment. We have witnessed the emergence of a new Congress,” Gogoi remarked.

He also extended his appreciation to senior party leadership, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Jitendra Singh, for their support and guidance during the election process.

Admitting that the party fell short of its expectations in terms of seat tally, Gogoi said the Congress would continue to play a constructive role by placing its suggestions for the state’s development both inside the Assembly and beyond.

“We may not have secured the number of seats we hoped for, but we will continue to raise issues concerning the people of Assam and stand firmly with them,” he added.

Commenting on the outcome, Gogoi noted that the party had anticipated a close contest in several constituencies. However, he said the final results in many seats were surprising.

“We expected a neck-and-neck fight in many places, but the results in several constituencies are difficult to understand,” he stated, while hinting at possible concerns over the outcome.

Looking ahead, the Congress leader announced that a meeting of all newly elected Congress MLAs will be convened on May 9 to chalk out the party’s future course of action in the state following the electoral verdict.