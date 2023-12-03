Congress ahead in Telangana, KCR trailing in Kamareddy



Hyderabad: The Congress party was ahead in many Assembly constituencies in Telangana, the early counting trend showed.

The Congress candidates were leading in 40 constituencies while ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was ahead only in 16 segments. The BJP had taken a lead in four constituencies while AIMIM was leading in one.

Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao was trailing in Kamareddy behind Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy in Kamareddy.

Revanth Reddy was also leading in Kodangal constituency. Initial trends show KCR was leading in Gajwel, from where he is seeking re-election.

Former TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka were also leading in Huzurabad and Madhira constituencies.

BRS, which had bagged 88 seats in the 119-member Assembly in 2018, contested all seats on its own while Congress had left one seat for its ally CPI.

The BJP contested 111 seats and left eight segments for its ally Jana Sena Party (JSP) led by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan.

AIMIM contested nine seats, all in Hyderabad, and backed BRS in the remaining constituencies.