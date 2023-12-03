Rajasthan: BJP ahead in initial trends, CM Gehlot leads in his constituency



Jaipur: BJP is maintaining a lead in the 199-member Rajasthan Assembly polls, voting for which took place on November 25.

According to the Election Commission’s official trends, BJP is leading on 81 seats and Congress on 60, while BAP (Bharatiya Adivasi Party) candidates are ahead on four seats.

Bahujan Samaj Party is leading in two states, CPI(M) and RLD with one each and Independent on five.

After the postal ballots, counting has started with the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

While Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is ahead in Sardarpura seat, Diya Kumari is leading from Vidyadhar Nagar seat.

Former union minister Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore is leading from Jaipur’s Jhotwara seat.

By 12 noon, the picture will be almost clear as to who will form the next government.

Voting for 199 assembly seats in Rajasthan was held on November 25. Due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Kunnar from the Srikaranpur Assembly seat, elections have not been held there.

A total of 1,862 candidates are in the fray in the state.

Ajmer South result is expected first, while Shiv result will come last.

According to the Election Commission, counting of votes will take place in the maximum number of rounds in Rajasthan on Shiv Assembly seat of Barmer.

There will be a maximum of 34 rounds of counting of votes here, hence the result of this seat will come last.

At the same time, counting of votes in the Ajmer South Assembly seat will take place in at least 14 rounds, hence the first result will come from this seat.

BJP veteran leader Alka Gurjar, meanwhile, expressed her happiness on the trends, saying that her party has crossed the mark of 100 in initial trends which conveys a lot.