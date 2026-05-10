Congress failed due to arrogance, backstabbed DMK: PM Modi

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a sharp dig at the Congress, accusing it of blaming “the entire world” for its electoral defeats due to arrogance and alleging that the party had backstabbed its ally, the DMK, in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a huge gathering near the HAL Airport in Bengaluru, PM Modi said that while the BJP was achieving electoral victories, the Congress, which had more than 400 seats around 40 years ago, had failed to even get the 100-seat mark in the last three Lok Sabha elections.

“But the arrogance of the Congress and its supporters is such that they blame the entire world for their defeats,” he said.

“They blame the Constitution, democracy, constitutional institutions, and the courts. In my political career, I have never seen any mainstream political party behave like this. They are so deeply sunk in defeat that they are left with no option but to use foul language,” he slammed.

“For BJP governments, the welfare of the people is everything. Twenty-five crore people have come out of poverty. Our motto is welfare for all, and our model is one of good governance. That is why people are allowing the BJP to serve them for a second and third term,” he stressed.

“But Congress governments in states do not return to power for a second term. Within a year of coming to power, anti-incumbency begins. This is because the Congress knows only betrayal. Their guarantees are also false. There is no chapter on governance in the Congress party’s book,” he stated.

“In Karnataka as well, we have been witnessing this for the past three years. Instead of resolving people’s problems, much of this government’s time has been spent resolving internal infighting. No one can say how long the Chief Minister will remain in power, or whether another leader will get a chance. Their fate remains uncertain,” he mocked.

“Not only this, I observed that during the election process in Tamil Nadu, their ecosystem sitting in Delhi was trying to mislead the country. After the results on May 4, the government had still not been formed in Kerala. Let the Congress first form a government there, where it has secured a full majority,” he mocked.

“This ecosystem remains silent in the case of Kerala. They themselves do not know whether they will have two Chief Ministers for five years or five Chief Ministers for one year each. They are unable to come to a conclusion,” PM Modi remarked.

“They (Congress) make promises to their own leaders and then backstab them. They did it in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. In Karnataka, the same game is going on, and in Kerala, too, they are doing the same thing. In Himachal Pradesh, you would be shocked to know what is happening there. They are not allowing such matters to come out in the media. They are even unable to pay salaries to their employees,” he said.

“In Telangana too, the situation is such that farmers are being forced to commit suicide. Wherever the Congress is in power, either the treasury is looted for appeasement politics, or there is infighting over the looted money. The identity of the Congress has become that of a party of betrayal, and that is why, whenever it gets an opportunity, it betrays its own leaders,” PM Modi stated.

“That is why it is said that there is no one who has not been cheated by Congress. In Tamil Nadu, the Congress had a strong relationship with the DMK for 30 years. The alliance with the DMK helped the Congress remain in power.

The Congress-led government at the Centre survived with the support of the DMK. But what happened? Despite the long-standing relationship and despite the DMK always acting in the interest of the Congress party, the moment the balance of power shifted, the Congress used the first opportunity to stab the DMK in the back,” PM Modi stated.