Himanta Sarma stakes claim to form next Assam govt, oath ceremony on May 12

Guwahati: Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday met Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya to formally stake claim to form the new BJP-led NDA government in the state after being elected leader of the alliance legislature party.

Sarma was accompanied by Union Minister J.P. Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who were appointed as central observers by the BJP leadership for the election of the NDA legislature party leader in Assam.

Earlier in the day, Nadda formally announced Sarma’s name as the BJP Legislature Party leader and NDA leader during a meeting held at the BJP state headquarters in Guwahati. With this, Sarma is set to become the Chief Minister of Assam for the second consecutive term, while the BJP-led NDA will form the government in the northeastern state for the third straight term.

During the visit to Raj Bhavan, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, senior BJP leaders, including Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, and other party functionaries accompanied Sarma.

President of the Asom Gana Parishad and Assam minister Atul Bora, whose party is a key ally in the NDA coalition in Assam, was also present during the meeting with the Governor.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new Assam government is scheduled to take place on May 12 at the Khanapara Veterinary College playground in Guwahati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states across the country are expected to attend the grand ceremony.

Senior NDA leaders and party workers from different parts of Assam are also likely to participate in the event, which the BJP is projecting as a major political show of strength in the Northeast.

Earlier in the day, Himanta Biswa Sarma was unanimously chosen as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Assam in the presence of the party’s central observers J.P. Nadda and Nayab Saini.