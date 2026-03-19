Congress finalises Kerala list after high drama, to contest 92 seats

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: With just three days left for filing nominations for the April 9 Assembly polls, the Congress on Thursday night unveiled its final list of candidates, covering 37 constituencies and bringing to a close four days of intense negotiations, debates, and high-voltage drama.

In the 140-member Kerala Assembly, the party will contest 92 seats, while extending support in three constituencies to rebel leaders who have broken ranks with the CPI-M.

The delayed announcement reflected the tightrope walk the leadership had to perform to balance factions, accommodate veterans, and infuse new faces.

The most dramatic moments came after senior leader and Kannur Lok Sabha MP K. Sudhakaran openly expressed displeasure and even threatened to walk out of the party.

The crisis, however, was defused following last-minute intervention by veteran leader A.K. Antony, whose persuasive outreach ensured that tempers cooled.

In a conciliatory note before leaving Delhi, Sudhakaran reaffirmed his loyalty, stating that he remained a “small person before the giant Congress” and would be at the forefront of the campaign.

The final list carries a mix of experience and fresh entrants.

Senior leaders and former legislators such as N. Sakthan, T. Sarathchandra Prasad, Varkala Kahar, and V. Sivakumar have been fielded, signalling reliance on seasoned hands.

At the same time, long-time loyal party workers including Eby Kuriakose, Roy K. Paulose, and Pazhakulam Madhu have been given their maiden opportunity to contest Assembly elections.

However, the exclusion of two-time sitting MLA Eldos Kunnappally has triggered discontent.

Expressing disappointment, he said he was unaware of the reasons behind his omission but assured that he would speak with his supporters to decide his future course of action.

Another notable inclusion is Sandeep Warrier, who joined the Congress in November 2024 and is set to contest from the CPI-M stronghold of Thrikaripur, setting up a keen contest.

In a strategic move, the Congress has also decided to back three CPI-M dissidents, including former Minister G. Sudhakaran, P.K. Sasi, and T.K. Govindan, who had publicly criticised their party leadership.

With the list now out, attention shifts to whether those denied tickets will fall in line or spark fresh unrest — a familiar challenge for the Congress as it heads into a crucial electoral battle.