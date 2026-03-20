President Murmu to meet Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan today

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to meet renowned saint Premanand Maharaj on Friday at his Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan as part of her ongoing three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh.

During her visit, she is expected to seek the saint’s blessings and hold a spiritual interaction with him.

Later in the day, the President will also visit the memorial of Neem Karoli Baba. In the evening, she will inaugurate a new Oncology Block at Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram, which is expected to enhance cancer treatment facilities in the region.

During her visit, the President will also stop at Vatsalya Gram, an institution founded by Sadhvi Ritambhara, known for its work in caring for the elderly and orphaned children.

Her visit will conclude on March 21 with prayers at the Danghati Temple in Govardhan, followed by the traditional Govardhan Parikrama, a seven-mile religious circuit, before she departs for New Delhi.

President Murmu arrived in the state on March 19 and is visiting key religious towns including Ayodhya, Mathura, and Vrindavan, where she is participating in ceremonies and public engagements.

Upon her arrival in Ayodhya, the President was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

President Murmu arrived in Mathura on Thursday evening and visited the ISKCON Temple, where she offered prayers and participated in the evening ‘aarti’. The visit was marked by devotional chanting and rituals. She paid tribute at the samadhi of AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada and also offered prayers at the Gaur Nitai, Krishna Balaram and Shyam Sunder shrines.

Earlier on Thursday, President installed the ‘Shri Ram Yantra’ at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya and offered prayers amid Vedic chants, marking a significant milestone in the temple’s construction.

The ‘Shri Ram Yantra’ has been placed on the second floor of the temple, which is also its final level, symbolising completeness.

With this installation, the construction of the temple is considered complete.

The religious ceremonies were performed by Vedic scholars from southern India, Kashi and Ayodhya under the guidance of priest Ganeshwar Shastri.