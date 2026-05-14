Congress Government Neglecting Udupi District: Black Flag Protest Against District In-Charge Minister on May 16 – Prithviraj Shetty Billadi

Udupi: BJP Yuva Morcha President Prithviraj Shetty Billadi has announced that a black flag protest will be held against the district in-charge minister on May 16. The protest aims to demand equitable development for the Udupi district and to highlight issues that the group believes have been overlooked by the Congress-led state government.

Speaking at a press conference, he alleged that since the Congress government came to power in the state, it has not prioritized the development of the Udupi district and has treated its people unfairly.

He stated that the Namma Bus scheme, launched in 2013 for Udupi city with more than 40 buses, has suffered significantly since the government introduced free travel for women under its guarantee schemes and subsequently reduced the number of buses by nearly 50 percent.

Prithviraj Shetty further alleged that the state government is endangering poor patients by failing to complete the construction of the Udupi District Hospital. He also accused the government of betraying the Hindu community by promising financial assistance for the Udupi Paryaya festival and later failing to provide adequate funds.

He expressed anger over the government’s failure to fulfil the long-pending demands of surveyors working on a contract basis in the Revenue Department. He said that despite surveyors being on strike for the past two months, causing hardship to the public, the government has remained indifferent.

State Yuva Morcha Secretary Vikhyath Shetty and General Secretary Abhiraj Suvarna were also present at the press conference.