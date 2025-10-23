Congress government will return to power in 2028: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

Raichur (Karnataka): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Wednesday that the Congress government will return to power in 2028.

Speaking at a Congress workers’ meeting organised at Panchamukhi in Raichur district, Shivakumar, who is also the President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, stated, “The party is more important than individuals. Worship the party, not individuals. I have never indulged in group politics. If I wanted to, I could have done many things. It is because of the Congress party that we exist today.”

“The Congress government will return to power in 2028, and you must start preparing for it. Many people are trying to leave the BJP and join the Congress. Even in villages, people are coming forward to join the party. Welcome everyone, who believes in the Congress ideology and leadership,” the state Congress chief told the gathering.

“I am Deputy Chief Minister because of the party; Basanagouda Daddal is MLA because of it; N.S. Bosaraju, though not an MLA, has been made a minister. He has worked for the party for 45 years, including in Telangana, tirelessly organising day and night,” he said.

“Because the Congress came to power, many party workers have been given responsibilities in various boards and corporations, including the Guarantee Committees. The party and society recognise those who work selflessly. Whatever post you hold, do not think of it as small or insignificant. In politics, anyone can rise to any level,” he advised.

“You must take leadership at the booth level. Our booth-level agents (BLA) bring us victory from the booths — they are the real leaders. Your fight should be against the BJP and JD(S), not against Congress workers. Hatred is not important; organisation is. We have built a strong structure for you. Our government has done what no other state government in the country has ever done. After coming to power, we implemented five guarantee schemes, which the BJP had mocked. Former CM Yediyurappa used to say he wouldn’t tolerate even a grain of rice being reduced in the ration. In our very first cabinet meeting, we approved all five guarantee schemes,” he said.

“In our country, there are temples for Lord Hanuman in every corner, not for King Dasharatha, the father of Lord Rama. Hanuman was a servant and a selfless devotee. Society recognises those who serve it. Panchamukhi Hanuman himself stands as proof of this. If we work selflessly among people with a spirit of service and impartiality, society will surely recognise us,” he told party workers.

“AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge now sits in the same seat where Mahatma Gandhi once sat a hundred years ago. It was he who ensured the implementation of Article 371(J) for this region. When L.K. Advani said it was impossible, Kharge made it happen. The schemes of the Congress government are not limited to Congress supporters — they benefit people of all parties. For the development of Kalyana Karnataka, an additional Rs 5,000 crore grant is being provided every year,” he stated.

Earlier, in a major development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son, MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, stated that his father is at the fag end of his political career.

He further said that at this crucial juncture, Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi will take the lead in guiding those who follow scientific and progressive thought. However, later, he clarified that there is no leadership change in Karnataka.

The statements have assumed significance amid rumours of a leadership change and discussions of a power-sharing agreement in Karnataka.