Congress has ‘no existence’ outside Kerala, will be defeated in Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Union Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Pralhad Joshi said on Monday that the Congress has “no existence” in the country except in Kerala and predicted that the party would face a similar situation in Karnataka in the upcoming elections.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on the results of the five-state Assembly elections, Union Minister Joshi said the outcome is a clear mandate against misgovernance, excessive appeasement, corruption, and hooliganism, and a strong endorsement of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the NDA has secured unprecedented victories in Assam, West Bengal, and Puducherry, attributing the results to what he described as 12 years of effective governance under Prime Minister Modi.

“We (BJP) may not have succeeded in Kerala, but it has become free of both Communists and the Congress,” he remarked.

Union Minister Joshi claimed that the Congress, as a national party, has been reduced to “zero” across the country, losing its presence in most states except Kerala.

He cited Congress’ poor poll performances in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu and said the party’s limited success in Assam does not alter its overall decline.

He alleged that Congress’ policies of appeasement, corruption, and vote-bank politics have been rejected by voters.

Criticising the party’s political strategy, Union Minister Joshi said that Congress leaders had spoken about aligning with actor Vijay-led Tamiliga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu, adding that the party had little political space left.

He also alleged that in Kerala, Congress’ alliance choices and political approach had contributed to its weakening across the country.

He also said that Congress’ continuous criticism and personal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi had backfired.

“They (Congress) used derogatory language against a popular Prime Minister, but people have given a fitting response,” Union Minister Joshi said, adding that voters have rejected what he termed as divisive and negative politics.

On West Bengal poll results, the Union Minister alleged that people had earlier been afraid to vote due to law and order issues, but strict arrangements enabled them to participate in the elections this time.

He congratulated the voters for standing up against what he described as hooliganism.

Commenting on Karnataka bypoll results, Union Minister Joshi said the Congress government in the state is marked by misgovernance, corruption, and appeasement, and predicted that voters would “send the party home” in the next state election.

Referring to the recent bypoll on the Sringeri Assembly constituency, the Union Minister added the postal ballot recount result was communicated late at night via email after a legal notice was issued.

He described BJP candidate D.N. Jeevaraj’s poll victory as the outcome of a sustained legal fight and a triumph of justice.

He also criticised Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for what he termed “irresponsible statements”, questioning why action had not been taken against officials if there were alleged lapses in vote counting.



