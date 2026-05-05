Congress has ‘no future’, says former K’taka CM Yediyurappa; hails BJP victory as ‘historic’

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Parliamentary Committee Member B.S. Yediyurappa has said that the Congress has “no future”, asserting that just as the Trinamool Congress was defeated in West Bengal, the Congress will also face a similar fate in the state in the next Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media on Monday in the city on the results of the five-state Assembly elections, he added that the Congress, which could not win even a few seats, has no moral right to comment on the BJP.

He said that the BJP has achieved an unprecedented victory in the bye-elections, which has once again reaffirmed the people’s strong trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This is a historic result. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Nitin Nabin have continuously guided and led the party effectively. I congratulate them,” Yediyurappa added.

The former Chief Minister said that voters have blessed the NDA’s commitment to development and the vision of building a “Viksit Bharat”.

He added that the Assembly poll results prove that people cannot be misled for long with mere promises of freebies.

“People have chosen a government based on values, development, stability, and transparency. That is why they have ensured the BJP’s victory,” Yediyurappa said.

He also noted that the BJP respects the people’s mandate and praised party workers for their dedication.

“Countless workers have toiled day and night for this victory. They are the backbone of the party,” he added.

State BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said that the BJP’s victories in West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry have further strengthened the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the media at the state BJP headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru, Vijayendra added that this was the first election under the party President Nitin Nabin and that it has delivered a strong message.

He said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is widely regarded as the party’s key strategist across the country and that his electoral strategy has played a major role in the poll victory.

Vijayendra also added that BJP workers in West Bengal deserve special appreciation for the win.

“For decades, our workers there faced continuous oppression. They have now put an end to it,” he said, while extending greetings and congratulations to BJP workers in all three states of West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan said that the BJP has received encouraging results in the elections.

Speaking to the media in the city, he added that the BJP is set to form the government in West Bengal.

He said that it is a matter of joy that the BJP, originally founded by Syama Prasad Mookerjee of the Jana Sangh, is now coming to power in West Bengal.

He described the outcome as a positive development for ensuring the country’s stability and security and for addressing various concerns.

BJP leader Ashwath Narayan said that among the five states, the poll result in West Bengal is a major achievement.

He also alleged that the Trinamool Congress had undermined democracy in the state.

Commenting on the victory of BJP candidate in recounting of Sringeri Assembly seat following the High Court verdict, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said that BJP candidate D.N. Jeevaraj has also secured victory in the Sringeri Assembly constituency and extended his congratulations to him.

He alleged that the Congress had “stolen votes” in Sringeri and exerted pressure to ensure the Congress candidate’s victory, but added that this had now been prevented.

He said that Jeevaraj ultimately won the bypoll in the recount of votes.

He added: “Although Jeevaraj had officially won earlier, the result had not been declared at the time. Now, the election officer has issued the certificate confirming him as the Member of the Legislative Assembly.”

BJP leader Ashoka appealed to the Assembly Speaker to facilitate Jeevaraj’s oath-taking at the earliest.

He expressed happiness that the BJP has gained an additional seat in the Karnataka Assembly.

He said Jeevaraj will now have the opportunity to serve as an MLA for the remaining two years and strengthen the BJP in the Sringeri Assembly seat.

He added that the BJP would also gain more strength to take on the Congress in the state Assembly.



