Congress has proven time and again that it cannot be trusted: Karnataka BJP

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP on Saturday took a jibe at Congress, saying the latter has proven time and again that it cannot be trusted to safeguard the interests of the people.

In a post on social media platform X, Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said, ”Congress has made it a habit to mislead and deceive, in Jammu & Kashmir, in Karnataka, and across the country. Rahul Gandhi and his party promise statehood in J&K, knowing full well that only the Union government can fulfil that commitment — something that BJP has already guaranteed.”

”This is the same Congress that continues to betray the people of Karnataka, where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blatantly blocks investigations into the MUDA scam and shields his allies in the Valmiki Development Corporation case,” he added.

The BJP leader further said that ”this culture of lies and lack of accountability is deeply ingrained in Congress, starting from the top with its high command. When the leadership thrives on deception, the entire party machinery follows suit, creating a dangerous environment for any state they govern”.

”Whether it’s in J&K or Karnataka, Congress has proven time and again that it cannot be trusted to safeguard the interests of the people. Their dishonesty is a threat to democracy and to the development of the nation,” he said.

Vijayendra made the statement reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks that ”no power” can talk of autonomy in J&K and ”only the Centre can restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, which it has already said it will do so”.