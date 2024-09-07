Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Newlywed Woman in Bantwal

Bantwal: A devastating road accident occurred on National Highway at Talapady near B.C. Road in Bantwal on Saturday afternoon, resulting in the death of a newlywed woman and leaving her husband critically injured.

Manasa, the wife of Anish Krishna, a resident of Odyadagaya near Perne, succumbed to her injuries in the accident. Her husband, Anish Krishna, who sustained severe injuries, has been admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru for treatment.

The couple’s Alto car, traveling from B.C. Road towards Mangaluru, lost control and veered onto the opposite side of the road, colliding with a KSRTC bus heading from Mangaluru to B.C. Road. The impact severely damaged the car, causing a temporary disruption in traffic on the highway.

Bantwal traffic police rushed to the scene and registered a case. An investigation into the accident is underway.