Congress leader Kanhu Charan Lenka passes away in Bhubaneswar, CM Majhi condoles

Bhubaneswar: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Kanhu Charan Lenka passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Friday. The veteran leader departed at the age of 86.

Lenka enjoyed a distinguished social and political career spanning several decades. He also held multiple portfolios in both the state and Union governments during his illustrious political journey.

Lenka was a Member of Parliament from Odisha between 1988 and 1994. He served as Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways from 1991 to 1994.

Similarly, the senior Congress leader also represented the Choudwar Assembly constituency in the Odisha Legislative Assembly on several occasions. He was a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly multiple times between 1971 and 2000.

Political leaders cutting across party lines have expressed their condolences over the sad demise of the senior Congress leader.

Taking to his X handle, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday wrote, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of senior leader, former Union Minister and former Member of Parliament, Kanhu Charan Lenka. In this hour of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for eternal peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti.”

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik have also paid tribute to the departed leader.

“I am saddened to learn about the passing of eminent politician, former MP, and former Union Minister Kanhu Charan Lenka. His contributions to public service and development during his long political career will always be remembered. I pray for the eternal peace of his departed soul and extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members,” wrote Patnaik on his X handle.