Congress mocked Bodo accord, but it brought peace: Amit Shah

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Congress on Sunday, alleging that the opposition party made fun of the Bodo peace accord, which proved beneficial in bringing peace to the region.

Addressing a gathering at Dotma, on the final day of the 57th annual conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), Home Minister Shah attacked Congress, saying that the party had ridiculed the administration at the time of the accord’s signing but has been proven wrong by the peace and progress it brought to Bodoland.

“When we signed the Bodo Accord, Congress made fun of us,” he said, criticising the grand old party for having doubts about the deal. However, it has now guaranteed Bodoland’s peace and progress,” HM Shah added.

The Union Home Minister emphasised that 82 per cent of the Bodo Accord’s provisions have already been put into effect, with complete implementation anticipated in the upcoming two years.

He advised Bodo youth to set lofty goals and begin training for the 2036 Olympics, which are expected to take place in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Pramod Boro were also present at the event.

The Bodo Accord was signed in 2020.

Earlier in the day, an international drug racket was busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Guwahati and Imphal, said Union Home Minister Shah, saying that there was no mercy for drug cartels.

In the operation, narcotics worth Rs 88 crore were seized, and four persons were arrested.

HM Shah wrote on his X handle, “No mercy for drug cartels. Accelerating the Modi govt’s march to build a drug-free Bharat, a massive consignment of methamphetamine tablets worth ₹88 crore is seized, and 4 members of the international drug cartel are arrested in Imphal and Guwahati zones.” Hailing the efforts of the Narcotics Control Bureau, he also mentioned, “The drug haul is a testament to the stellar performance of the bottom-to-top and top-to-bottom approach to investigation. Our hunt for drugs continues. Heartfelt congratulations to team NCB.”