Parmish Verma talks about racism in ‘Kanneda:’ You can’t understand it until you’ve lived it

Mumbai: Pollywood actor-singer, Parmish Verma, has opened up about the theme of racism in his upcoming show “Kanneda.”

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the actor sheds light on how racism is a deeply sensitive issue, one that can’t truly be understood unless experienced firsthand.

Parmish stated, “That’s a sensitive question. Racism is something that you cannot fully understand unless you’ve experienced it. The stories of those who have endured it are truly eye-opening. To portray the positive side of any story, sometimes you have to depict the darker side as well. We aimed to create a positive impact by showing what should not be done to immigrants—those who have left behind their families and homes in search of better opportunities.”

When asked about how he approached an emotionally demanding role in the film, the ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ actor shared, “Nimma’s character has extreme behaviors that I don’t think anyone has experienced firsthand. As an actor, it’s challenging because you don’t always have real-life references. I tried to understand the pain and trauma that shaped Nimma’s anger and resentment. Our directors, writers, and even the Director of Photography were immensely supportive throughout the process. The art teams did an incredible job of making the set feel real, almost like stepping onto a stage in a theater.”

On being quizzed about whether he fears potential backlash over the series, Parmish Verma acknowledged that any form of art is bound to spark debate. “That’s the nature of storytelling,” he said. Parmish emphasized that the primary goal behind his projects, including his Kanneda, is to create something thought-provoking. However, he also noted that if audiences simply take it as entertainment, that’s perfectly fine too.

“Any form of art can spark debate, and that’s the nature of storytelling. Our goal is to create something thought-provoking, and if people take it as just entertainment, that’s fine too. We want viewers to understand that stories often highlight both positive and negative aspects to offer a well-rounded perspective,” he mentioned.

The gripping drama that explores themes of identity, crime, power, and survival features a stellar cast, including Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ranvir Shorey, Arunoday Singh, Aadar Malik, and Jasmine Bajwa. ‘Kanneda’, produced by Jar Pictures, is directed by Chandan Arora. The show is slated to release on March 21 on JioHotstar.



