Congress prepares for revamp as Kharge, Venugopal to address key rally in Chhattisgarh next month

Raipur: As part of a renewed push to strengthen its organisational structure ahead of key political challenges, the Indian National Congress is set to hold a major gathering in Raipur on July 7.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the organisation’s general secretary KC Venugopal will address the event, which is being positioned as a pivotal moment in the party’s ongoing efforts to consolidate its base in Chhattisgarh and across central India. The visit follows a series of high-level engagements by senior Congress leaders.

Rahul Gandhi recently visited Bhopal, where he held discussions with state-level leaders, district presidents, and working committee members to assess the party’s preparedness and internal coordination.

In Chhattisgarh, the Congress state in-charge, Sachin Pilot, has been leading a series of meetings at Rajiv Bhawan in Raipur, including a marathon session on Monday that brought together key figures from the state unit. During the Political Affairs Committee meeting, former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reportedly expressed concern over growing indiscipline within the party ranks.

Sources indicate that Sachin Pilot also questioned a few high-profile leaders on their perceived reluctance to take a stronger stance against the state government, urging them to be more vocal in their role. Following the Political Affairs meeting, a separate session was held with state officials and representatives from various departments and cells.

Sachin Pilot later met with district presidents, assigning them the responsibility of mobilising grassroots participation for the July 7 event, party sources said.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal is expected to meet with organisational leaders and heads of frontal cells to review ongoing programmes and assess the party’s readiness for future campaigns. The July 7 rally is expected to focus on a range of issues, including the state’s law and order situation, the closure of schools under rationalisation policies, and the alleged shortfall in fertiliser and seed distribution to farmers.

The Congress leadership is also likely to address the recent Enforcement Directorate actions involving party assets, including the attachment of Rajiv Bhawan in Sukma. With multiple layers of planning underway and senior leaders actively involved, the Congress appears to be sharpening its strategy in Chhattisgarh, aiming to energise its cadre and present a united front in the months ahead.