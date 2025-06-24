Maharashtra govt signs MoU with CEGIS to boost social governance

Mumbai: A five-year MoU was signed on Monday between the Maharashtra government, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and CEGIS (Centre for Effective Governance of Indian States) to enhance data-driven governance and policy delivery across the state.

This was done at the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on strengthening the ‘CMO Social Sector War Room’. During the signing ceremony, CEGIS Chief Executive Officer Dr. Vijay Pingle and other senior officials were present.

“This partnership will enable stronger governance systems, Data-driven decision-making, technical and policy support state government and more effective decisions & implementation across departments,” said the chief Ministers office in its post on X.

“The MOU will provide technical, analytical, and strategic support to effectively implement schemes, initiatives, and measures in the social sector. A ‘Decision Support System’ (DSS) will be developed for the Chief Minister’s Office, which will promote data-driven decision-making processes. The system will be integrated with the War Room mechanism, enabling the measurement of scheme progress based on national and international benchmarks. These systems will be utilized to reduce discrepancies in information and enhance the quality of citizen feedback through efficient monitoring,” said the chief Ministers office.

CM Fadnavis stated that a tracking system for the implementation of social schemes will prove extremely beneficial. “The MoU will enhance strategic capacity and make transparency and accountability in service delivery more effective,” he added.