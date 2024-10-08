Congress raises doubts on counting process, still hopes for victory in Haryana

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday raised concerns regarding the counting process for the Assembly polls in Haryana, expressing concern about the delays.

Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak echoed senior party leader Jairam Ramesh’s remarks, questioning the reasons behind the prolonged counting and suggesting it could be a tactic to influence the administration.

“Jairam Ramesh has asked a valid question. Why is there so much delay in showing the results? Is this a way to put pressure on the administration?” she asked.

Nayak advised the BJP to hold off on celebrating prematurely, as the final results are still uncertain.

She highlighted that in nine constituencies, the margin is less than 1,000 votes, and Congress’ vote share is higher than that of the BJP. Despite the irregularities in the counting process, she expressed confidence in Congress’ chances of winning in Haryana.

“If we lose, we’ll reflect on it, but it doesn’t seem likely at the moment,” Nayak told IANS.

Turning to Jammu and Kashmir, Nayak criticised the BJP’s performance, stating that the party had lost ground in the region, especially after its aggressive stance on Article 370.

She pointed out that the BJP had failed to contest even one Lok Sabha seat in Kashmir and is now facing losses in Jammu as well.

Nayak linked the BJP’s struggles to rising unemployment, unfulfilled administrative positions, and ongoing unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.

“(Former Prime Minister) Atal Bihari Vajpayee spoke about democracy, humanity, and Kashmiriyat — principles that the BJP has abandoned,” she said, claiming that the situation in the region has deteriorated under the current government.

She also drew attention to the disconnect between the public and the BJP, particularly in Ladakh, where prominent activist Sonam Wangchuk was recently detained. Nayak, in contrast, suggested that a “shop of love” is flourishing in Jammu and Kashmir, while the “shop of hatred” is closing.

Trends in Haryana, according to the Election Commission of India, show that the BJP is heading for a majority as it is ahead on 49 seats compared to Congress’ 35. However, the vote share of the Congress is slightly more than that of the BJP.

In Jammu and Kashmir, however, the NC-Congress alliance is heading for a clear majority and is likely to form the government on its own.