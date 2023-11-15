Congress storm in MP will wipe out BJP, says Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asserted that his party will win more than 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh and uproot the BJP in the Assembly polls.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, “In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress is coming to power with more than 150 seats — the guarantee government of the people.”

He said Rs 1,500 per month to women, farm loan waiver of farmers, gas calibers at Rs 500, MSP of Rs 2,600 for wheat crop and 100 units of free electricity and half price upto 200 units.

The Congress Wayanad Lok Sabha MP said that for farmers, youths, women, there are many things for all sections.

“This is Congress storm which will wipe the BJP,” he added.

The campaigning for the 230 member Madhya Pradesh assembly will come to an end on Wednesday evening and polling will take place on November 17.

Counting of votes will take place on December 3.