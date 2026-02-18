Congress targets CM Mohan Yadav on Madhya Pradesh budget

Bhopal: As the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Madhya Pradesh government presented the annual budget for 2026-27 in the state Assembly on Wednesday, the opposition Congress launched a targeted attack on Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, questioning his understanding on economy and his ability to revive the state’s deteriorated financial structure.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari, responding to the budget, said that Madhya Pradesh’s economic structure has completely collapsed and “Chief Minister Mohan Yadav isn’t capable of reviving it.” He went on to say that the Chief Minister’s “personality” and his “working style” have nothing to do with the state’s economy.

After the state’s budget was presented by Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, Jitu Patwari, addressing a press conference at Congress headquarters in Bhopal, said the economic situation in Madhya Pradesh has completely deteriorated.

“Mohan Yadav lacks the ability to improve the state’s economic situation. His body language and his ability to think are very different, and he is incompatible with the economic system. It requires a unique qualification, which Mohan Yadav lacks, and this budget has proven today,” he said.

Highlighting the mounting debt of Madhya Pradesh, Patwari pointed out that the government has borrowed about Rs 72,000 crore in the past one year, which is leading to a major economic crisis.

“The Chief Minister should straightforwardly demand the state’s rights to the taxes from the central government. And if our CM doesn’t understand finances, a team of experts from all parties should be formed to monitor the budget’s income and expenditure. Otherwise, the situation will go out of control,” he stated.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly, Umang Singhar, responding to the budget, said that the Finance Minister’s (Jagdish Devda) speech itself mentioned that the fiscal deficit will exceed Rs 74,000 crore.

“This budget is merely a bundle of announcements. When the government lacks resources, where will the money come from to implement the announced schemes? BJP had promised to double farmers’ income, but the budget lacks a clear policy, plan, or timeline. Farmers are still burdened with costs and debt,” Singhar said.

He further said the government has ignored the MLAs’ demand of increasing development funds. “MLAs from across party lines had demanded an increase in their MLA funds by Rs 2 crore to enable them to carry out development work in their constituencies. By ignoring this demand, the government has insulted not only the MLAs but also the sentiments of the Assembly Speaker,” Singhar added.