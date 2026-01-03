Congress worker death case: FIR lodged against MLAs in Karnataka’s Ballari

Ballari: The Karnataka Police have registered FIRs against BJP MLA and mining baron Janardhana Reddy and Congress MLA Nara Bharat Reddy on Saturday in connection with the violence that erupted over a banner-related issue, which resulted in the death of a grand old party worker in Ballari.

Police have intensified the investigation to ascertain who fired the bullet that killed Congress worker Rajashekar.

An FIR has been registered against several people, including MLA Bharat Reddy, in connection with the death of Rajashekar.

The FIR was lodged at the Bruce Pet Police Station in Ballari, and the investigation is currently underway.

The FIR names several individuals, including Ballari city MLA Nara Bharat Reddy’s close associate Satish Reddy, Chanal Shekhar, Nara Pratap Reddy and Nara Suryanarayana Reddy. The FIR was registered based on complaints filed by MLA Janardhana Reddy and BJP worker Nagaraj.

MLA Janardhana Reddy filed a complaint alleging assault and attempt to murder against several persons, including MLA Bharat Reddy.

In a separate complaint, BJP worker Nagaraj alleged trespass, caste-based abuse, attempt to murder and rioting. BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra was also present when the complaints were filed.

Investigations have indicated that the bullet that struck Rajashekar was a 12 mm single-bore bullet fired from a single-barreled gun.

Police sources revealed that four gunmen connected to Satish Reddy, a close associate of MLA Bharat Reddy, are currently absconding.

Police stated that shots were fired during the violence, and one gunman was seen firing at the residence of Janardhana Reddy.

Supporters of Bharat Reddy told the police that shots were fired after Janardhana Reddy’s supporters allegedly indulged in intense stone-pelting towards Satish Reddy.

Meanwhile, another bullet shell was seized from Janardhana Reddy’s residence.

Inspector General of Police Varthika Katiyar visited Ballari on Saturday and inspected the security arrangements. The city has since returned to normalcy.

Responding to questions regarding who fired at the Congress worker, she said the investigation is ongoing to ascertain the facts.

Meanwhile, Housing and Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan, who is also the District In-charge Minister for Ballari, is visiting the city. He is scheduled to meet the family members of Rajashekar.

Sources said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the party high command have taken serious note of the developments and instructed Congress MLA Bharat Reddy to exercise restraint.

Bharat Reddy’s aggressive statements against Janardhana Reddy had embarrassed the Congress.

The government’s decision to suspend Ballari Superintendent of Police Pavan Nejjur has triggered a debate, as the officer was suspended within hours of assuming charge.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil said the officer was suspended for failing to visit the spot during the violence. “It was important that he visited the spot, even if he had taken charge just 30 minutes earlier,” he said.