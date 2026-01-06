Congressional candidate courts Indian American vote in New Jersey’s special election

Washington: John Bartlett, a county commissioner and voting rights attorney running in the special election to represent New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District, is making a direct appeal to Indian American voters, describing himself as both personally connected to the community and politically responsive to its concerns.

Bartlett said his candidacy follows Rep. Mikie Sherrill’s election as governor of New Jersey, creating a vacancy in the district and triggering a closely watched special election. “We have a special election coming up on the 5th of February, and a dozen of us are contesting the Democratic primary election,” he said. “I’m one of those candidates. I’m seeking the opportunity to represent this district in the United States Congress.”

Emphasising his ties to Indian Americans, Bartlett told IANS in an interview he is “a member of the community by marriage,” noting that his wife, Dr. Kathy Joshi, is Indian American. “I have learned so much through her,” he said, adding that he has spent significant time in India and worked to build relationships with Indian American residents in northern New Jersey.

As a county commissioner in Passaic County, Bartlett said he made inclusion of immigrant communities a priority, particularly around language access. During the 2020 census, he said outreach efforts were conducted “not just in English and Spanish, but also in Arabic and Hindi and Bengali,” reflecting the presence of immigrants from India and Bangladesh in the county. “When you count everybody, those communities get the resources that they need,” he said.

Bartlett described New Jersey’s 11th District as home to some of the state’s most prominent Indian American communities, including Parsippany, Livingston, Short Hills, Randolph, and Wayne. “The 11th district is 12 percent Asian American, and more than half of those are Indian Americans,” he said, calling it a district where Indian American families span generations, professions, and immigration experiences.

He said Indian American families in the region face a range of issues, including visa and immigration concerns, racial and religious discrimination, and rising costs for businesses and households. “Having someone who understands that from the inside and who is gonna be responsive to those communities in particular is a priority of mine,” Bartlett said.

A voting rights lawyer for nearly 25 years, Bartlett said he is running for Congress amid what he sees as growing threats to civil rights and democratic norms. He criticized the Trump administration for “disinvesting in civil rights and voting rights” and said voters in his district share those concerns. “We have one chance to make sure that the 2028 presidential election is free and fair,” he said, arguing that electing a voting rights attorney to Congress would help protect that goal.

Bartlett also underscored the political importance of Indian American turnout in a low-turnout special election. “In a special election, if you turn out your base and your supporters, you are going to be the winning candidate,” he said, urging Indian American voters to participate through early voting, vote by mail, or on primary day, February 5.

On policy, Bartlett highlighted healthcare, immigration, and US-India relations. He said he supports reviving the idea of a public healthcare option and criticized policies he said have raised costs for families. He also pointed to tariffs and visa restrictions as harming Indian American businesses and families. “We need somebody who understands the real human meaning of all that work,” he said, citing the impact of tariffs on Indian American business corridors such as Oaktree Road in Edison and Newark Avenue in Jersey City.

Calling India “one of the most vital American relationships around the world,” Bartlett said Congress should invest more deeply in economic and people-to-people ties between the two countries, rather than policies that make immigration and trade more difficult.

“This election on February 5th is a chance for the Indian American community to show its power, to show its political influence, and to make something really special happen,” he said.

The special Democratic primary will be held on February 5, with early voting from January 29 through February 3. The special general election is scheduled for April 16. New Jersey’s 11th District has been represented by Democrats in recent years and is considered a key suburban seat in the state’s political landscape.