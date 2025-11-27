Constitution is soul of democracy, judiciary its guardian: Mizoram Governor

Aizawl: Mizoram Governor General VK Singh (Retd) on Wednesday described the Constitution as the soul of democracy and the judiciary as its guardian.

Addressing the Constitution Day – Samvidhan Diwas celebration here, the Governor commended the various initiatives of the Gauhati High Court in ensuring the people of Northeast India, with rich diversity, enjoy justice and freedom.

He pointed out that Mizoram’s strong community bonds, mutual trust, and tradition of living in harmony perfectly reflect the constitutional principle of fraternity mentioned in the Preamble.

The Governor stressed that the true power of the Constitution lies in citizens being aware of their rights and duties, stating, “Rights are meaningful only when citizens know how to exercise them. Duties are effective only when people are aware of their importance.”

General Singh (Retd) expressed appreciation for the establishment of numerous Legal Aid Clinics to enhance legal awareness and urged authorities to expand outreach, particularly to students, youth, women, and the economically weaker sections, residents of remote villages, marginalised individuals, and victims of exploitation.

He asserted that the true protectors of democracy are those citizens and communities who consciously uphold the law. While the Constitution grants fundamental rights, it also imposes fundamental duties, and the strength of the nation depends more on citizens fulfilling their responsibilities than merely possessing laws, he added.

The Governor called upon legal professionals to deliver justice impartially, safeguard individual freedoms without disturbing national security, educate the younger generation about the Constitution’s value, promote inclusivity and strive tirelessly to preserve harmony and fraternity.

The day’s function was held at the Gauhati High Court, Aizawl bench complex.

Addressing the function, Justice Marli Vankung, Judge, Gauhati High Court, underscored that fulfilling Fundamental Duties is the responsibility of every citizen and is as important as Fundamental Rights.

She warned that focusing only on rights while neglecting duties is detrimental, adding that sincerely discharging the duties assigned by the Constitution alongside enjoying rights would enable the nation to overcome many of its current challenges.

Justice Kaushik Goswami, Judge of the High Court, stressed the importance of the Preamble, stating that its four cornerstone principles – Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity – must not remain mere words but be actively realised in practice.

He urged all stakeholders to work towards assisting the needy and uplifting the underprivileged through legal means and stressed that the judiciary must remain accessible to the common people, with courtrooms serving as true sanctuaries of constitutional justice.