Controversy Surrounds Parashurama Idol Composition; MLA Sunil Kumar Calls for Investigation Amidst Political Accusations

Udupi: Karkala MLA V. Sunil Kumar has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding the composition of the Parashurama idol installed at the Bailur Parashurama Theme Park, urging an end to what he characterizes as unproductive disputes over whether the statue is crafted from brass or bronze. Speaking on Tuesday, Kumar stated, “There is no need for disputes regarding the Parashurama idol installed at the Bailur Parashurama Theme Park. I will not engage in discussions about whether the idol is made of brass or bronze, as I am not a metallurgist. If there are quality differences, an investigation should be conducted.”

His comments follow reports that the police have submitted a charge sheet to the court concerning the idol, prompting Kumar to call for clarity from officials regarding the statue’s material composition. He emphasized that the Nirmithi Kendra and district officials entered into an agreement concerning the idol’s construction and that any discrepancies in that agreement should be thoroughly investigated. Kumar assured that there would be no interference in such an investigation.

Kumar further accused the Congress party of propagating baseless allegations fueled by divisive politics. “We built the theme park with a new concept. Congress has made baseless allegations fueled by divisive politics. They falsely claimed the Parashurama idol was made of fiber,” he stated, outlining a series of shifting claims made by the opposition party regarding the idol’s composition, ranging from cement to plastic and ultimately fiber. He also refuted claims of incorrect GST application.

According to Kumar, the submission of the charge sheet has clarified the matter, confirming that the idol is indeed made of bronze, thereby disproving Congress’s assertion that it is made of fiber. He lamented what he described as systematic damage to Karkala’s tourism by Congress, alleging that local leaders’ complaints were amplified, and even Congress state leaders criticized the issue, leading to failed attempts to fabricate stories. He further accused the Siddaramaiah government of making false accusations against the opposition and targeting individuals under the pretext of investigations throughout the state.

Kumar called for a thorough investigation of all matters in court and urged the government to immediately release the remaining funds allocated for the project. He stressed the importance of completing the idol’s construction and handing it over to the tourism department. He concluded by reiterating his criticism of Congress, asserting that the party has deliberately attempted to prolong the controversy surrounding the idol for political gain. The issue remains a point of contention between the ruling party and the opposition, with both sides presenting conflicting narratives regarding the idol’s composition and the motivations behind the ongoing debate.



