Cop assaulted in Bihar while intervening in fishing rights dispute

Patna: A police sub-inspector was assaulted on Friday while attempting to resolve a dispute over fishing rights in the Katra police station area of Muzaffarpur district.

The injured officer has been identified as Sub-Inspector Shrikant Singh, who is posted at Katra police station.

The incident occurred in Basant village, where a dispute had erupted over fishing rights in a local pond.

According to police, the current tender for fishing rights in the pond is held by Jitendra Sahani, a resident of Budhkara village. Earlier, the tender was in the name of Fahad Azam, who is presently the Sarpanch of Bandhpura Panchayat.

It is alleged that despite the expiry of his tender period, Sarpanch Fahad Azam and his supporters were preventing the current contractor from carrying out fishing activities in the pond.

When the dispute escalated, Jitendra Sahani approached the police seeking assistance.

On Friday, Sub-Inspector Shrikant Singh, accompanied by a police team, reached the spot to maintain law and order and facilitate lawful fishing operations.

However, during the intervention, the Sarpanch and his supporters allegedly turned aggressive and assaulted the sub-inspector.

After receiving information about the attack, additional police personnel from Katra police station rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The injured officer was immediately shifted to a medical college hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Taking a strong stand on the incident, Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar said strict action would be taken against anyone taking the law into their own hands.

He said a detailed investigation has been assigned to the Deputy Superintendent of Police, and raids are underway to arrest those involved.

“Based on available video footage, the police have identified the accused and registered a case against the Sarpanch and his supporters. Further legal proceedings are underway,” Kumar said.

The incident has raised serious concerns over attacks on police personnel while they are discharging official duties, and senior officers have reiterated that such acts will not be tolerated.