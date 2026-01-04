Copper Cladding Theft at Parashurama Theme Park: Police Investigation Underway

Karkala: Authorities are investigating a significant theft of copper cladding from the Parashurama Theme Park in Bailoor, Karkala. A formal case has been registered at the Karkala Town Police Station following the incident.

According to the official complaint, the theft occurred after unidentified individuals forcibly breached the main gate of the theme park. The perpetrators reportedly used a weapon to break open the gate, gaining unauthorized access to the premises. The primary target of the intrusion was the copper cladding installed on the roof of a building within the park. The stolen material is considered to be of high value, though the exact worth has not yet been officially disclosed.

The discovery of the theft was made on the evening of January 3rd by Santosh of Bailoor, a former watchman at the Parashurama Theme Park. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Mr. Santosh promptly notified Arun Kumar, the Project Director of Udupi Nirmithi Kendra, which is responsible for the park’s management and maintenance. Subsequently, Mr. Kumar filed a formal complaint with the Karkala Town Police, leading to the immediate opening of a case.

Police Sub-Inspector Shivakumar S.R. swiftly responded to the report, visiting the Parashurama Theme Park to conduct a thorough inspection of the scene. In addition to the initial assessment, specialized units were dispatched to gather further evidence. A fingerprint expert team, a canine unit, and the Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) team all arrived at the location to meticulously collect forensic evidence that may aid in identifying and apprehending the individuals responsible for the crime. Law enforcement officials have indicated that efforts to trace the accused have been intensified, and the investigation is currently ongoing. The police are pursuing all available leads to bring the perpetrators to justice and recover the stolen copper cladding.