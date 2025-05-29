Corporate Talks on “Workplace Wizardry: Mastering Etiquette” @ MBA, YIASCM

Mangalore: Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Science, Commerce, and Management (YIASCM) Placement Cell, in collaboration with the Department of Master of Business Administration (MBA), YIASCM, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru successfully organized a professional development workshop titled “Workplace Wizardry: Mastering Etiquette” on May 28, 2025, at the YMK Auditorium, Kulur Campus.

The event commenced with Ms. Mariyam (MBA-DMF) serving as the Master of Ceremonies, setting a professional and engaging tone for the session. This was followed by a soulful prayer led by Mr. Ansar Ali (MBA-DBM), invoking blessings for a successful program.

Ms. Aysha Azhar (MBA-HAMT) warmly welcomed the dignitaries and participants through the welcome address.

Mr. Sajan M, Placement Manager, delivered the introductory remarks, underlining the significance of workplace readiness and the critical role it plays in shaping students’ corporate careers.

The Chief Guest and Guest Speaker of the session, Mr. Deepak Raj, Manager – Risk Investigations at Amazon, Bangalore, emphasized the importance of corporate readiness during his keynote address.

He highlighted key areas such as adaptability, effective communication, and emotional intelligence as essential traits for students entering the corporate world.

He also stressed the significance of ethical conduct, proper dress code, and workplace decorum in building a professional image.

His practical insights encouraged students to focus on continuous self-improvement and openness to feedback as pathways to succeed in corporate settings.

Prof. Niyaz Panakaje, Coordinator of Yenepoya Research Centre for Finance and Entrepreneurship Development and the MBA program, delivered the Presidential Address, encouraging students to actively engage and apply the insights gained. He emphasized that preparing students for corporate readiness depends on their interests and attitudes. The Placement Cell continuously strives to enhance students’ skills, which is reflected in the various efforts made throughout their academic journey. The department remains committed to fostering employability skills that bridge the gap between academia and the corporate world.

The workshop concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Ms. Deepa (MBA-DMF) and a group photo. With over 130 participants, the workshop received positive feedback and significantly contributed to students’ professional development.