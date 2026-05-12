Modi should realize that ‘Achhe Din’ cannot be brought through attractive speeches: Ramesh Kanchan

Udupi: Udupi Block Congress Committee President Ramesh Kanchan has sarcastically remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statements advising people not to travel abroad for a year, use petrol and diesel sparingly, and avoid purchasing gold are childish, especially when the Prime Minister himself is undertaking a five-country foreign tour from May 15.

He said that Prime Minister Modi often claims that India became self-reliant only after his government came to power and that previous governments contributed nothing to the country. However, asking people to reduce the use of petrol, diesel, and gas in the name of war is itself proof of the failures of his administration. He questioned whether the Prime Minister, who advises citizens on how to live, should not first practice the same in his own life.

Ramesh Kanchan further alleged that Modi has forgotten that he himself uses thousands of vehicles and consumes huge quantities of petrol and diesel during roadshows. He also criticized the Prime Minister for frequently going on foreign tours whenever problems arise, stating that Narendra Modi travels abroad several times a year to avoid confronting issues at home.

He said that the country has reached such a poor state over the last 12 years that the government is now telling people what they should buy, what they should not buy, where they should go, and where they should not go.

Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic period, he accused Prime Minister Modi of misleading people by asking them to clap plates and use mobile flashlights, and now once again calling upon citizens to make sacrifices. He said Modi has advised people not to buy gold, avoid foreign travel, reduce petrol consumption, cut down the use of fertilizers and edible oils, travel by metro, and work from home.

According to Ramesh Kanchan, Modi’s own words are proof that he cannot lead the nation effectively. He questioned why the Prime Minister, who criticized the Karnataka Congress government’s guarantee schemes during his visit to Karnataka, announced a free bus travel guarantee in West Bengal just two days after assuming power there. He asked what the response of Karnataka BJP leaders would be regarding this contradiction.

He further stated that people have now realized that the Central Government’s flawed foreign policy is responsible for the rising prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, and edible oil, making daily life difficult for common citizens. He alleged that India is struggling amid the ongoing joint war by Israel and the United States against Iran, and instead of providing proper solutions, the Prime Minister is merely giving lectures, which he described as shameful.

Ramesh Kanchan also questioned whether BJP MPs and MLAs elected from Karnataka have the courage to question what he termed the “poor governance” of the Modi government. In a press statement, he asked whom the BJP supporters and the Prime Minister would blame for these current hardships after repeatedly blaming Jawaharlal Nehru, Manmohan Singh, and the Congress party for every failure.