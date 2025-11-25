Countdown begins for KCO Pearl Jubilee Celebrations “Dabazo” Nihal Tauro Live show on Sunday, December 7, 2025 at Mangalore



Mangalore, November 25, 2025: Just 12 days to go for KCO’s “Dabazo” Nihal Tauro Live on December 7 at 5.30 pm sharp at Kulashekar Church grounds. The event is organized by Konkani Cultural Organization Trust (Regd.), Mangalore with The Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SSVP), Mangalore

Chief Guest- Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Diocese.

Guests of Honor – Most Rev. Dr. Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Bishop Emiretus, Mangalore Diocese; Mr. Ivan D’Souza, MLC, Government of Karnataka; Mr. J. R. Lobo, Former MLA, Mangalore South Constituency

Main Performer: Nihal Tauro, Sony TV Indian Idol 12 reality show finalist, renowned singer, songwriter, and composer, with the music troupe from Mumbai.

Featuring Artists:

Lavita Lobo: Mangalore-born, Chennai-based singer known for her vibrant live performances and Oscar-shortlisted song “Have you Ever Wondered”.

Robin Sequeira: Renowned Konkani singer and DJ, winner of Global Konkani Music Awards for Best Singer in 2015 and 2016

• Live Bands: Nihal Tauro and Sanjay Rodrigues

• Master of Ceremony: Leslie Rego, guiding the evening with wit, charm, and flair

About KCO-

A well-known organisation, working for the betterment of society; Supports underprivileged students and patients with critical illnesses through scholarships, medical aid, and donations; Partners with NGOs in Karnataka, providing assistance to the poor, marginalized, and distressed communities; Organized a noble initiative to construct and donate three houses for the most disadvantaged individuals in Mangalore

Stay Updated

Follow us on:Facebook: KCO Trust IndiaInstagram: @kcotrust

Join us in celebrating a milestone event that blends culture, compassion, and community!