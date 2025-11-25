BJP targets K’taka govt for ‘involvement’ of police officers in several criminal cases

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP on Tuesday hit out at the Congress-led Karnataka government over the “deteriorating” law and order, pointing out the increasing number of police suspensions in the state for their “involvement” in criminal activities.

Karnataka BJP chief and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated that the suspension of 124 police personnel for “involvement” in crime cases is disturbing.

The suspension of 124 police personnel in Bengaluru over the last ten months exposes a disturbing reality, he said.

“The very people responsible for protecting citizens are increasingly found involved in criminal activities, raising a serious question: what safety can the public expect under this administration?” the BJP leader asked.

“At the heart of this failure is the misrule of Congress”. A clueless Home Minister who is more focused on internal power struggles has allowed criminalisation to take root in the force,” he slammed.

Karnataka deserves better than this “disorder” and this surrender of responsibility by those in power, he stated.

The role of a serving police constable, believed to be the key planner of the Rs 7.11 crore daring daylight robbery, had come out in the open from Bengaluru, the BJP leader said.

The accused, Annappa Naik of the Govindapura police station, was arrested along with Xavier, a former employee of Cash Management Services (CMS).

According to investigators, the pair had meticulously prepared for the robbery for over six months after Xavier left the company.

Karnataka Police have arrested four people, including two sub-inspectors, in connection with a gold robbery case in Davanagere district.

The incident was reported from the KTJ Nagar police station limits in Davanagere city on Tuesday.

The arrests were made based on a complaint filed by Vishwanath Arkasali, a gold businessman from Karwar.

According to police, Vishwanath had arrived at the Davanagere bus stop carrying 80 grams of gold.

After receiving information from the other accused, the sub-inspectors allegedly posed as members of the IG Squad and robbed the gold.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara had warned that any police personnel involved in criminal activities would be dismissed from service without mercy. He also stated that he had instructed senior officers to maintain strict vigilance in this regard.